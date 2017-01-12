Photos of Anti-Hate Rally on Greenwich Ave.

Trish Hussey of Old Greenwich holds a "Dump Trump'" sign along with Bichon Frise, Baxter, during the Anti-Hate Rally lead by Greenwich Selectman Drew Marzullo, right, on Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, Conn., Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14, 2017. Thirty people gathered as Selectman Marzullo spoke to the crowd preaching a message of love and inclusion for all in American society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.