Olivine Gabbro announces move into Richards
Greenwich-based women's fashion designer Olivine Gabbro will move into fellow Greenwich Avenue store Richards under a new partnership announced this week. The niece and aunt team of Grace Kang , Olivine Gabbro designer, and Sue Neumann , company president, began their brand in Greenwich with the intention of taking it international.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|8 hr
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec '16
|Minimum wage
|2,651
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC