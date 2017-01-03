Olivine Gabbro announces move into Ri...

Olivine Gabbro announces move into Richards

Greenwich Citizen

Greenwich-based women's fashion designer Olivine Gabbro will move into fellow Greenwich Avenue store Richards under a new partnership announced this week. The niece and aunt team of Grace Kang , Olivine Gabbro designer, and Sue Neumann , company president, began their brand in Greenwich with the intention of taking it international.

