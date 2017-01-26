Neighborhood Notes: what's going on i...

Neighborhood Notes: what's going on in your neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

From left: John Toner , Joan Caldwell , Peter Tesei , and Michael Amoroso were among those who attended From left: John Toner , Joan Caldwell , Peter Tesei , and Michael Amoroso were among those who attended Miss Connecticut USA Olga Litvinenko at the Cos Cob Firehouse with Cos Cob firefighter John Ongaro as they collected money and supplies to be sent to Haiti Miss Connecticut USA Olga Litvinenko at the Cos Cob Firehouse with Cos Cob firefighter John Ongaro as they collected money and supplies to be sent to Haiti More and faster traffic in the Porchuck and North Porchuck Road area have gotten the attention of the Board of Selectmen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) 17 hr Mbdangelo 72
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,351,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC