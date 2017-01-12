Neighborhood notes: What's going on in Greenwich's...
At the dedication of the River Road-Mead Avenue Historic District, from left, Peter Berg, Greenwich Preservation Network; Davidde Strackbein, Greenwich Historical Society Chairman; Stephen Bishop, Greenwich Historic Commission Chairman; Jerry Pusser, Cornerstone Contracting; Rick Kral, Beacon Point Marine ; Daniel Pardy, Charles Hilton Architects; Cindy Kral, Beacon Point Marine; Debra Mecky, Greenwich Historical Society Executive Director; Charles Hilton, Charles Hilton Architects; Wendy Blume, Cornerstone Contracting; Diane Fox, Greenwich Preservation Network Chairman; Barbara Russell, Cornerstone Contracting; State Representative Fred Camillo less At the dedication of the River Road-Mead Avenue Historic District, from left, Peter Berg, Greenwich Preservation Network; Davidde Strackbein, Greenwich Historical Society Chairman; Stephen Bishop, Greenwich ... more The allocation, which was ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|494
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC