Michael Skakel reacts to being granted bail during his hearing at Stamford Superior Court, in Stamford, Conn., Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013. Skakel will be released on bail after receiving a new trial for the 1975 murder of his Greenwich, Conn., neighbor, Martha Moxley, which he was convicted of in 2002.

