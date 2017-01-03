Maple Avenue Closed In Greenwich After Truck Pulls Down Wires
Maple Avenue was reported closed from Patterson Avenue and East Putnam Avenue due to downed wires, according to the Greenwich Dispatch Center. The road was still closed as of 10 a.m. Police warn that the accident might affect those traveling on North Street between U.S. Route 1 and the Merritt Parkway.
