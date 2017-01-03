Maple Avenue Closed In Greenwich Afte...

Maple Avenue Closed In Greenwich After Truck Pulls Down Wires

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Maple Avenue was reported closed from Patterson Avenue and East Putnam Avenue due to downed wires, according to the Greenwich Dispatch Center. The road was still closed as of 10 a.m. Police warn that the accident might affect those traveling on North Street between U.S. Route 1 and the Merritt Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Stamford schools Dec 19 Robdny 3
News Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09) Dec '16 Robdny 3
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC