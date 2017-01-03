Malloy administration and Greenwich delegation clash over New...
Greenwich's political delegation met with the secretary of the state Office of Policy Management Benjamin Barnes in Hartford on Wednesday to fight for state reimbursement for the New Lebanon School construction project. "The potential funding is not dead yet," said state Sen. Scott Frantz , after the conclusion of the meeting.
