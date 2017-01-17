Julie Gaines and Dana Noorily, co-own...

Julie Gaines and Dana Noorily, co-owners of The Granola Bar in Westport and Greenwich, Conn.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

More than three years after its launch, the Granola Bar is adding locations in Stamford and Rye, N.Y. as well a regional catering service, after Westport-based Trilynx Partners invested an unspecified amount in the startup. Founded in Westport in 2013 by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the Granola Bar has since added a location in Greenwich, with the cafe serving breakfast and lunch offerings throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich 10 hr The Only KING Mic... 1
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Tue BPT 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC