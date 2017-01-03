Israel Defense Forces soldiers speak ...

Israel Defense Forces soldiers speak in Greenwich

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Israel Defense Forces soldier, Captain Heli, right, 26, chats with Greenwich residents Sohier and Elaine Marks, after speaking at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Stamford schools Dec 19 Robdny 3
News Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09) Dec '16 Robdny 3
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec '16 Juan Illota 5,751
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,926 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC