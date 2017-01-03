Holiday shoppers on Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich.

Tightening Greenwich's cyber security, studying fire department staffing and improving the Greenwich Avenue streetscape have all received high marks from a committee ranking potential town projects. "There's so many different ways of coming at this, but in the end, I think the top three are a good top three given the role of government," Town Planner Katie DeLuca said Wednesday at a meeting of the town Capital Improvement Projects Committee , which meets each year to prioritize capital spending.

