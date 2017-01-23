Greenwich's Bruce Museum showcases Impressionist artist Sisley

MaryAnne Stevens, an independent art historian talks about the artworks of Alfred Sisley during tour of the French Impressionist Master's paintings on display at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut on Jan. 20, 2017. less MaryAnne Stevens, an independent art historian talks about the artworks of Alfred Sisley during tour of the French Impressionist Master's paintings on display at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut on ... more MaryAnne Stevens, an independent art historian talks about the artworks of Alfred Sisley during tour of the French Impressionist Master's paintings on display at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut on Jan. 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.