Greenwich's Bruce Museum Mounts Major French Impressionist Show
A major exhibition of French Impressionist arits Alfred Sisley will run Jan. 21 to May 21 at the Bruce Museum. The first retrospective in more than 20 years of Sisley, it spotlights 50 of his paintings from private collections and major museums in Europe and North America.
