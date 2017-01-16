Greenwich Town Council Member Arrested After Political Argument
On 15 January 2017, the Occupy Democrats web site published an article about a "Republican politician" named Christopher von Keyserling and purported actions of his that were supposedly inspired by Donald Trump: A local Republican politician in the posh town of Greenwich, CT was arrested recently for grabbing a woman by the genitals, an assault he and his lawyer characterized as "a playful gesture." Christopher von Keyserling, 71 and a long time member of the Greenwich town council, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.
