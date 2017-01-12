Greenwich summer school appointed new head
"Lori Mulligan brings a great deal of expertise, experience and excitement to the role of Summer School Coordinator," said Deputy Superintendent Ann Carabillo . "We are looking forward to working collaboratively to ensure we are offering summer programming that will support and enhance our students learning experiences."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC