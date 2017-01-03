Greenwich-raised siblings set big goals for movie translator
Olenka Polak and her brother Adam, who grew up in Greenwich, launched myLINGO, a smartphone app that allows moviegoers to hear a movie in their own language through their headphones in 2014. It debuted at screenings nationwide of 'Cesar Chavez" on Thursday, March 28, 2014.
