Greenwich Pianist Comes Back To Bach ...

Greenwich Pianist Comes Back To Bach At Retired Men's Group Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Christopher Kabala, a pianist and retired Minister of Music at Round Hill Community Church, will discuss and perform some of the remarkable works of Johan Sebastian Bach at a meeting of the Retired Men's Association of Greenwich. Kabala has been active as a performer, teacher, and lecturer throughout the United States as well as internationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec '16 Robdny 11
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC