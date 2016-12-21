Greenwich photographers' work on display year-long

The gazebo at Bruce Park, a photo by Greenwich photographer Julie DiBiase, made the cover of the 2017 Greenwich version of the Town Planner, a free calendar sent to most homes in Fairfield County. DiBiase is one of three Greenwich photographers whose work will be featured in the 2017 version of the Greenwich and Fairfield/Southport planners.

