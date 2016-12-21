Greenwich Officer Honored For Making Streets Safer For Motorists
AAA Northeast has recognized Officer Vincent Loria as a Traffic Safety Hero and the Greenwich Police Department for its numerous Traffic Safety programs that keep Greenwich residents safe year-round. At AAA's recent 7th annual Community Traffic Safety Awards lunch, AAA commended Officer Loria for his traffic safety efforts and commitment to safety to Greenwich motorists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC