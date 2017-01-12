Greenwich math club expands to younger students
Special Topics Lecturer Emily Myers of Smith College gave a talk on Harmonic Mean to current "Math Enrichment Program" middle schoolers. Special Topics Lecturer Emily Myers of Smith College gave a talk on Harmonic Mean to current "Math Enrichment Program" middle schoolers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Kissez1138
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|21 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC