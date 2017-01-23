Greenwich Masons seeking applicants f...

Greenwich Masons seeking applicants for second Theis scholarship

The local Masonic lodge is seeking students interested in applying for a $2,000 scholarship created in honor of the late David Theis. This is the second year that the Masons Lodge 85 in Greenwich will be offering the scholarship to a single recipient.

