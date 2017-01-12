Greenwich Man Charged In Child Porn Case Resigns From RTM

A Greenwich man charged with possession of hundreds of images of child pornography has resigned from his position on the town's Representative Town Meeting board, according to News 12. Christopher N. Sandys, 46, was arrested last Thursday and charged with one count of child pornography after officers discovered 750 images of child pornography on his computer, police said. The U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, who strongly supported Donald Trump in his presidential run, was a conservative member of Greenwich's Representative Town Meeting, He posted $100,000 bond after appearing in court Friday and was released.

