Greenwich Man Charged In Child Porn Case Resigns From RTM
A Greenwich man charged with possession of hundreds of images of child pornography has resigned from his position on the town's Representative Town Meeting board, according to News 12. Christopher N. Sandys, 46, was arrested last Thursday and charged with one count of child pornography after officers discovered 750 images of child pornography on his computer, police said. The U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, who strongly supported Donald Trump in his presidential run, was a conservative member of Greenwich's Representative Town Meeting, He posted $100,000 bond after appearing in court Friday and was released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC