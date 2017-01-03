Greenwich man accused of child porn possession resigns from RTM
Christopher Sandys , 46, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He was in the middle of his first term on the RTM after having been appointed last March to fill a vacancy in District 1. On Monday, RTM Moderator Thomas Byrne said that he was informed by the Town Clerk's office that Sandys had submitted his resignation.
