Greenwich Lieutenant Retires After 27 Years On Force
Greenwich Chief of Police James Heavey announced the retirement of Lieutenant Brian Briggs after 27 years of service with the department. Lieutenant Briggs was sworn in as a Greenwich Police Officer on Dec. 26, 1989 and is a graduate of the 222nd Class of the Connecticut Municipal Police Basic Police Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC