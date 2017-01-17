Greenwich duo releases anthem in front of Trump's inauguration
Released 48 hours before the inauguration of one of America's most divisive presidents, Chasing Moonlight's "We Are Strong" is an anthem of unity, tolerance and openness with an electro-beat. "Show them that we all belong.
