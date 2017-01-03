Greenwich Dems unsure how many vacanc...

Greenwich Dems unsure how many vacancies need filling on BET

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Democrats on the town's Board of Estimate and Taxation are poised to nominate a new member, but it is still an open question if they will nominate a second. Vacancies on the six-person Democratic caucus on the finance board were opened up last month when members Mary Lee Kiernan and John Blankley resigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... 11 hr Stamford resident 1
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Stamford schools Dec 19 Robdny 3
News Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09) Dec 9 Robdny 3
News Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09) Dec 9 Juan Illota 5,751
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Dec '16 Minimum wage 2,651
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC