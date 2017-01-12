Greenwich Choral Society: Schubert's Mass set with Symphony

The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the Greenwich Choral Society for a production of Schubert's Mass in G major on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center. less The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the Greenwich Choral Society for a production of Schubert's Mass in G major on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Greenwich High School ... more The Greenwich Symphony Orchestra joins forces with the Greenwich Choral Society for a production of Schubert's Mass in G major on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center.

