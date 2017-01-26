Greenwich Chamber hosts nostalgic centennial celebration
Jeb Fiorita, left, owner of the 60-year-old Val's Putnam Wines & Liquors, with Marcia O'Kane, the president and chief executive officer of the Greenwich Chamber of Commerce during the chamber's Centennial Cocktail Celebration at Betteridge Jewelers located at 239 Greenwich Ave., Conn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. The chamber was established in 1917 and the cocktail celebration was the first event among others to celebrate its 100th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC