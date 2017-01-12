Greenwich Appoints Interim Assistant ...

Greenwich Appoints Interim Assistant Principal for Glenville School

10 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

Safiya Key has been appointed Interim Assistant Principal for Glenville School, effective Tuesday, according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda. Key has been with the Greenwich Public Schools since 2010 as a Speech-Language Pathologist and instructional coach.

Greenwich, CT

