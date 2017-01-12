Glenville interim assistant principal chosen
Superintendent of Schools Sal Corda announced the appointment of Safiya Key to the role, effective January 17, 2017. Key has taught with the Greenwich Public Schools since 2010 as a speech-language pathologist and instructional coach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC