General Assembly Convenes With Pot, Gambling and a Budget Deficit on the Agenda
A maturing marijuana plant is seen at Alternative Solutions, a medical marijuana producer in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts, Maine, California and Nevada voted for legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, joining Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia. A maturing marijuana plant is seen at Alternative Solutions, a medical marijuana producer in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts, Maine, California and Nevada voted for legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, joining Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec 9
|Juan Illota
|5,751
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Dec 5
|Minimum wage
|2,651
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC