General Assembly Convenes With Pot, Gambling and a Budget Deficit on the Agenda

A maturing marijuana plant is seen at Alternative Solutions, a medical marijuana producer in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts, Maine, California and Nevada voted for legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, joining Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia. A maturing marijuana plant is seen at Alternative Solutions, a medical marijuana producer in Washington, D.C. Massachusetts, Maine, California and Nevada voted for legalizing recreational marijuana on Tuesday, joining Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state, as well as the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.