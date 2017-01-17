Former President And Greenwich Native...

Former President And Greenwich Native George H.W. Bush Admitted To ICU

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who grew up in Greenwich, was admitted to the ICU in Houston Wednesday to address an acute respiratory problem. His wife Barbara was also admitted to the same hospital.

