Finding zen: Software engineer forms ...

Finding zen: Software engineer forms meditation community

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Former Greenwich resident Julio Rivera is the founder of Zen Compass, a meditation community he is building for milennials around New York City. Photographed at Havemeyer Fields in Greenwich, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenwich Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats resolve to fight Trump Jan 21 ffctguitar 11
News Young speakers honor King in Greenwich Jan 19 BPT 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec '16 Robdny 11
See all Greenwich Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenwich Forum Now

Greenwich Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenwich Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Greenwich, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,287,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC