Family of Greenwich boy who committed suicide offer to settle...
The memorial service in memory of Bart Palosz, pictured above in a poster photo, in Bruce Park in 2015. Palosz committed suicide on the first day of his sophomore year at Greenwich High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC