Downed lines close road in Newtown
Accidents are being reported on the Merritt Parkway, southbound just before Exit 50 in Trumbull and northbound just before Exit 28 in Greenwich. Traffic on I-95 north in Greenwich was crawling for a time this morning due to a vehicle on fire near Arch Street, Exit 3. Route 25 is closed in Newtown between Park Lane and Sugar Street and Glover Avenue, due to downed power lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Sat
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC