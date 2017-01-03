Decision On Kennedy Cousin Skakel In Moxley Murder Creates A Conundrum At State High Court
On Friday, the state Supreme Court reinstated Michael Skakel's murder conviction. Skakel, the nephew of Ethel Skakel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, was convicted in 2002 of the 1975 beating death of his teenage Greenwich neighbor, Martha Moxley.
