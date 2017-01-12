Cultural Alliance Gallery Tour Strolls Through Norwalk
Three commercial art galleries in Norwalk will open their doors to the Cultural Alliance of Fairfield County in its second annual Progressive Gallery Tour of Fairfield County. The Artists' Market, LOVE ART Gallery, and Galeria Isadora will be open to the CAFC and its supporters on Wednesday, Jan. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Art patrons and supporters are encouraged to come and enjoy wine, hors d'oeuvres, networking, and discovery.
