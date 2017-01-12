Crash, Downed Pole Closes John Street In Greenwich On Snowy Evening

Crash, Downed Pole Closes John Street...

A multi-vehicle crash closed John Street late Saturday after a snow squall moved through the Greenwich area and left behind slippery and dangerous conditions on Greenwich roads, according to Twitter reports from the Greenwich emergency dispatch. John Street was closed between Riversville Road and Round Hill in the northern part of town near Audubon Greenwich after the crash took out a power pole, the report said.

