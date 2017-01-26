Connecticut unions continue signing up new members
Picketers protest in mid-January 2017 outside Greenwich Office Park in Greenwich, Conn., after the property's owner displaced 11 workers from their jobs. In 2016, Connecticut unions registered the fourth highest membership of any state nationally as a percentage of total workers, at nearly 18 percent.
