Cold, Dry Start To Week Before Warm Front Hits Greenwich
The lunchtime temperature is 17 degree so it may be hard imagine, but the warm front is on its way to Fairfield County. The frosty temperatures will stay way below averages for the rest of the day and overnight, when the low will be 19. Tuesday brings the warm trend, though not before some possible afternoon snow, which could change to rain and sleet later in the day.
