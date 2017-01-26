Can Greenwich learn from West Hartford about racial balance?
Both districts have chosen magnet schools as their method of fixing their racial disparities. And even their magnet themes are the same: Smith School in West Hartford is a science, technology, engineering and math magnet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|2 hr
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Jan 21
|ffctguitar
|11
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Jan 19
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC