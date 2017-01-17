Calls for Greenwich RTM member's ouster
Christopher von Keyserling, of Greenwich Representative Town Meeting District 8, questioned members of the RTM's District 7's conference to dispute the findings of historical budgetary analysis released last week by First Selectman Peter Tesei, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011. less Christopher von Keyserling, of Greenwich Representative Town Meeting District 8, questioned members of the RTM's District 7's conference to dispute the findings of historical budgetary analysis released last ... more GREENWICH - The arrest of a Representative Town Meeting officer for allegedly groping a woman in town has sparked outraged calls for his removal from office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|1 hr
|The Only KING Mic...
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC