Buildings rise in area as capital flows again
Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and office space, in 2015, at the site off of Route 67. less Kathy Ekstrom, development manager for Haynes, shows off the Quarry Walk that will surround Oxford's mixed-use development that will include 150 homes alongside a Market 32 supermarket and other retail and ... more Road construction on Route 67 in front of the new Oxford Town Center/Quarry Walk project that includes a new supermarket in Oxford, Conn. on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|15 hr
|The Only KING Mic...
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC