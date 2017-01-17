BOE chooses Francis for vice chair
Board of Education candidate, Gaetane Francis, a Democrat, during the Candidates Forum at Central Middle School in Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday night, Oct. 20, 2015. The event was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Greenwich and the Greenwich PTA Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|12 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|8
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC