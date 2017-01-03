Blumenthal Family Snaps Selfies With Biden At Second Swearing-In Ceremony
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Greenwich, was sworn in Tuesday for his second term by Vice President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. Biden also told Claire his granddaughter likes to take selfies and put ears on him. "That's their job," Claire said.
