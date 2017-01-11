Blankley rescinds resignation to Greenwich fiancne board
Tuesday, the BET unanimously approved the nomination of Tony Turner to fill a vacancy left by last month's resignation of board member Mary Lee Kiernan. Turner, a small business owner and former member of the Representative Town Meeting, will now fill the rest of Kiernan's term, which goes through November.tk less Tuesday, the BET unanimously approved the nomination of Tony Turner to fill a vacancy left by last month's resignation of board member Mary Lee Kiernan.
