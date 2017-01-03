An indoor home
Club member Fernanda Perez, 10, right, takes advantage of the new turf field to demonstrate a gymnastics move in the field house at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich. Club member Fernanda Perez, 10, right, takes advantage of the new turf field to demonstrate a gymnastics move in the field house at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC