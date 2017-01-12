After Long Hiatus, Actor In Stamford Show Rediscovers Stage Passion
For nearly two decades, Kate Telfer thought her acting days were done. Now, it appears the Greenwich woman's time on stage might just be starting to truly evolve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenwich Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Jan 7
|cher01
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Stamford schools
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
|Omni parent to shut down (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Robdny
|3
|Study: Illegal immigrants having more kids in US (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|Juan Illota
|5,751
Find what you want!
Search Greenwich Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC