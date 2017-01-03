A unique vision
With her German Shepherd service dog Woodstock by her side, Greenwich resident Amy Dixon, a triathlete who is blind, works out at Combine Training in Greenwich. Dixon will soon be running a camp for blind triathletes later this month in California.
