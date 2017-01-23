3 common misconceptions about last weekend's protests, and how to combat them

Thousands of Connecticut citizens marched on the State Capitol to protest Trump's stance on women's rights during the Women's March on Hartford, CT: in solidarity with Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2016. Four years of protests began with a brilliant bang on Saturday, which means normally Constitution-fetishizing conservatives will take their monthly plunge into hypocrisy, calling people who are demonstrating for basic human decency either crybabies, violent or plain wrong.

