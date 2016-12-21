The Latest: Murder victim's brother shocked by Skakel ruling
The brother of Martha Moxley says he's "a little shocked" that a Connecticut court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction in the 1975 killing of his sister. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich when they were both 15 years old and neighbors.
